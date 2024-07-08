Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

No injuries after plane makes emergency landing on I-76 in Colorado

A small private plane made an emergency landing on Interstate 76 outside of Brush in northeastern Colorado Saturday.
plane2.png
Posted at 10:30 AM, Jul 08, 2024

DENVER — A small private plane made an emergency landing on Interstate 76 outside of Brush in northeastern Colorado Saturday.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, no injuries were reported, and there was no visible damage to the aircraft or roadway.

The plane landed on the westbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker 101 around 2:30 p.m.

A motorist captured video of the plane after it landed.

Plane makes emergency landing on I-76 in Colorado

It’s unknown what caused the pilot to put the plane down on the highway, which was closed for about two hours while the aircraft was removed.



News5 Targeted By Scammers

A scam that El Paso County Sheriff's Office financial detectives say is defrauding dozens of people a day almost caught one of our reporters. Here are a few tools to keep in mind so you don't fall victim to the convincing scam.

Scammers target News5 reporter, posing as law enforcement, what to watch out for

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App