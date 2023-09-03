No injuries after Jeep, Amtrak train collide

OTERO COUNTY — A driver was cited after their Jeep collided with an Amtrak train in southeastern Colorado Sunday morning.

The Colorado State Patrol says this happened just after 7 a.m. near the intersection of U.S. Highway 50 and Otero County Road 36, which is east of La Junta.

State Patrol tells News5 that there was minor damage to both the Jeep and the train. No injuries were reported. The train was able to continue on to its destination.

The driver of the Jeep was issued a citation, according to state patrol.

