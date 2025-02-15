No injuries after avalanche on a Colorado highway, dangerous conditions this weekend

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Search and rescue crews were called to Loveland Pass along Highway 6 in Colorado Friday night for an avalanche.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the call came in just before 7:30 p.m. and the slide pushed a vehicle more than 150 feet off the road. The estimated size of the slide was about 50 meters wide and 4 - 5 feet deep.

According to the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office, no injuries were reported. The slide has since been cleared, but closures in the area remained over safety concerns.

"Using a drone, they were able to identify the owner of the vehicle through the license plate and confirm the driver was not with the vehicle and is safe," the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office posted to X.

Click here for highway closure updates from CDOT.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center is reporting February is historically the deadliest month for avalanches in Colorado. The highest concentration of deaths according to data from the state is between Feb. 13 and 16.

"Over the past 20 years, more than one-third of all February avalanche deaths have happened during this four-day period—nearly double the expected number if fatalities were evenly distributed throughout the month," the Colorado Avalanche Information Center posted to social media.

As of Friday, the avalanche danger was high, considered a 4 out of 5 compared to 1 out of 5 a week earlier.

