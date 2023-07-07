Nine high-water rescues in five weeks

COLORADO SPRINGS — Numbers tracked by Colorado Springs Fire Department show a higher-than-typical number of high-water rescues through June and the first week of July.

There has been record rain causing a high number of flooding issues.

There were eight rescues in June and one so far in July.

The numbers could also be higher because of even more dispatches to possible high-water problems, only the problems were resolved before firefighters arrived, so those incidents are not counted in the data.

“We are seeing more and more and repeatedly the same similar type of incidents,” said Colorado Springs Firefighter, Cameron Halverson.

The suggestion is for drivers to think about their road flooding plan before they encounter the need for a split-second decision.

“Making the conscious decision to not try and power through but you know stop which either it fully recedes or find an alternative route to get to where you need to go,” said Halverson.

____

