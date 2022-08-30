Next level 100 Gig fiber optics added at Catalyst Campus

COLORADO SPRINGS — The first open-access 100 Gig fiber network location in Colorado just launched in Colorado Springs. It is now part of the infrastructure at the Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation (Catalyst Campus).

“We were at one gigabit, We’re headed to 100 gigabit” said Catalyst Campus CEO and Founder, Kevin O’Neil, “So about 100 times faster than we currently have.”

It brings fiber optic connectivity speeds considered ultra-fast. Just as important, it vastly improves cybersecurity.

“This provides us with a private network, to a private cloud, that is harder to infiltrate, harder to contaminate. “We decide who gets on the network, we decide who gets exposure to the network,” said O’Neil

It allows the company to self monitor their cybersecurity. That creates a stronger protection against cyber-attacks.

“I would never claim that we can eliminate cybersecurity risk, but technologies like ours enable organizations like Catalyst to narrow the battlefield,” said Underline Infrastructure, CEO and Founder, Bob Thompson.

Thompson said it is humbling to have an organization with the reputation of Catalyst Campus wanting to partner with Underline Infrastructure.

Thompson chose the Pikes Peak Region because of three key factors. The areas reaped growth; the top rated cybersecurity programs at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs; and because of all the local high tech businesses.

“There is something in the order of 25% of the businesses here in the greater metro area in one way or another related to the cybersecurity field,” said Thompson

Catalyst is the first Colorado location for Underline, but Thompson said plans are in motion to add more fiber optic systems in the region.

_____

