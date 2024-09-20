Watch Now
News5 viewers bring bed bug problem at the Pueblo Rescue Mission to our attention

Concerned viewers brought to our attention a possible bed bug problem at the Pueblo Rescue Mission.
PUEBLO — Concerned viewers brought a bed bug problem at the Pueblo Rescue Mission to our attention. We brought those concerns to the Rescue Mission's Executive Director.

He says they did do a pest treatment for bed bugs Thursday, but it impacted a small portion of the male side of the shelter. People who stayed overnight were asked to either rearrange their bunks or find other accommodations.

The director says the pest treatment crew finished up around noon Thursday and it didn't impact any Rescue Mission operations.

