News5 viewers bring bed bug problem at the Pueblo Rescue Mission to our attention

PUEBLO — Concerned viewers brought a bed bug problem at the Pueblo Rescue Mission to our attention. We brought those concerns to the Rescue Mission's Executive Director.

News5 Viewer

He says they did do a pest treatment for bed bugs Thursday, but it impacted a small portion of the male side of the shelter. People who stayed overnight were asked to either rearrange their bunks or find other accommodations.

News5 Viewer

The director says the pest treatment crew finished up around noon Thursday and it didn't impact any Rescue Mission operations.

