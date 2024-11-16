News5 is teaming up with the Salvation Army: Donate a turkey, get a free pizza

SOUTHERN COLORADO — KOAA News5 is teaming up with the Salvation Army and other local organizations to make sure everyone can enjoy a meal this Thanksgiving.

If you donate a turkey at the Goal Academy locations in Pueblo or Colorado Springs Saturday morning, you will get a coupon for a free pizza at Dominoes.

Below is a list of the Pueblo Goal Academy locations:



3429 Dillon Drive Suite E-13

205 North Santa Fe Avenue

1861 South Pueblo Boulevard

Below is a list of the Colorado Springs Goal Academy locations:

1749 Briargate Boulevard

750 Citadel Drive E #3032

2833 East Fountain Boulevard Suite 300

The donation drive will last from 8 a.m. to noon.

Salvation Army officials are trying to collect 300 turkeys. They say that will help them make more than 2,500 free Thanksgiving Day community meals.

