News5 is teaming up with the Salvation Army: Donate a turkey, get a free pizza

SOUTHERN COLORADO — KOAA News5 is teaming up with the Salvation Army and other local organizations to make sure everyone can enjoy a meal this Thanksgiving.
If you donate a turkey at the Goal Academy locations in Pueblo or Colorado Springs Saturday morning, you will get a coupon for a free pizza at Dominoes.
Below is a list of the Pueblo Goal Academy locations:
- 3429 Dillon Drive Suite E-13
- 205 North Santa Fe Avenue
- 1861 South Pueblo Boulevard
Below is a list of the Colorado Springs Goal Academy locations:
- 1749 Briargate Boulevard
- 750 Citadel Drive E #3032
- 2833 East Fountain Boulevard Suite 300
The donation drive will last from 8 a.m. to noon.
Salvation Army officials are trying to collect 300 turkeys. They say that will help them make more than 2,500 free Thanksgiving Day community meals.
