Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

News5 is teaming up with the Salvation Army: Donate a turkey, get a free pizza

News5 is partnering up with the Salvation Army, and other local organizations, to make sure everyone can enjoy a meal this Thanksgiving. Donating a turkey at participating locations will get you a coupon for a free Domino's pizza.
Salvation Army Digital.jpeg
Posted

SOUTHERN COLORADO — KOAA News5 is teaming up with the Salvation Army and other local organizations to make sure everyone can enjoy a meal this Thanksgiving.

If you donate a turkey at the Goal Academy locations in Pueblo or Colorado Springs Saturday morning, you will get a coupon for a free pizza at Dominoes.

Below is a list of the Pueblo Goal Academy locations:

  • 3429 Dillon Drive Suite E-13
  • 205 North Santa Fe Avenue
  • 1861 South Pueblo Boulevard

Below is a list of the Colorado Springs Goal Academy locations:

  • 1749 Briargate Boulevard
  • 750 Citadel Drive E #3032
  • 2833 East Fountain Boulevard Suite 300

The donation drive will last from 8 a.m. to noon.
Salvation Army officials are trying to collect 300 turkeys. They say that will help them make more than 2,500 free Thanksgiving Day community meals.

___



Two 14-year-olds arrested for a string of smash-and-grab burglaries in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) have arrested two 14-year-old boys who they say are connected to several recent smash-and-grab burglaries. The teens were taken into custody on November 8 and are being held in the Zebulon Pike Youth Services Center.

Two arrests have been made in connection to smash-and-grabs across Colorado Springs

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community