New Year's forecast cold & unsettled for Southern Colorado

With Christmas in the rear view mirror, it's time to look ahead to New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

First Alert 5 is tracking some big changes that could impact your plans this holiday weekend.

An early look at the forecast shows the potential for an unsettled and much colder period of weather, with a good chance for snow on New Year's Eve.

Cloudy skies and snow showers could affect visibility for the midnight fireworks show from Pikes Peak.

Dating back to 1922, the Pikes Peak AdAmAn Club will celebrate their 100th anniversary this year.

This group of mountaineers will begin their annual pilgrimage to the top of Pikes Peak the morning of December 30th.

According to their website, they plan to reach the summit by Friday afternoon...weather permitting.

This should give them plenty of time to prepare for the spectacular fireworks show.

A big concern this year will be the forecast.

A storm is expected to bring snow showers to the Pikes Peak Region late Friday.

It will also be cold with midnight temperatures ranging from the teens in Colorado Springs to negative temperatures on America's Mountain.

New Year's Day 2022 Events

Heading into New Year's Day, we're expecting some of the coldest air of the season for all of the events happening around town.

In Colorado Springs, there's the Rescue Run, which has moved this year from Palmer Park to the Norris Penrose Events Center at Bear Creek Park.

There's a 5k and a 10k race this year, and both races are set to begin at 10 am.

More information can be found here - https://runsignup.com/Race/CO/ColoradoSprings/RescueRun5K10K.

Weather wise...we're expecting mainly dry skies for runners, but it will be cold, only around 13 degrees at race time.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife will once again be offering First Day Hikes this year.

The program is free and serves as a great way to start the year off on the right foot.

Nearby parks participating in First Day Hikes this Saturday include Cheyenne Mountain State Park and Mueller State Park.

More information can be found here - https://cpw.state.co.us/firstdayhikes.

Lastly for equestrian fans, head to Penrose for the 14th Annual New Year's Day Ride.

The event will feature dozens of horses as they march through town and for a good cause.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Colorado Horse Rescue Network.

With single digits and negative lows expected Saturday night, it's a good reminder to dress in layers during cold snaps,

Before leaving the house, try to cover exposed skin with scarfs, gloves and hats to prevent heat from your body from escaping more quickly.