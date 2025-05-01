New water rules take effect Thursday for Colorado Springs Utilities customers

COLORADO SPRINGS — New water rules take effect Thursday for customers of Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU).

The goal is to conserve water.

From now until October 15, they ask you to limit watering your lawn to three days a week, specifically before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m. If you break the rules, you can face a $100 fine.

According to CSU, customers should adjust their weekly watering days each month following landscape watering schedules.

These rules aim to prevent unnecessary water waste and support healthy landscapes in Colorado Springs.

CSU says our community needs to save more than 10,000 acre-feet of water over the next 50 years to meet our long-term water resource goals. That's enough water to fill more than 5,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

These new rules are expected to meet 10% of that efficiency goal.

CSU also has the following rules in place year-round:



You may water up to three days a week. You choose the days.

Don't let water pool on hard surfaces or flow down gutters.

Repair leaking sprinkler systems within 10 days.

Use a shut-off nozzle when washing anything with a hose.

Clean hard surfaces (such as driveways, sidewalks, and patios) with water only if there is a public health and safety concern.

For more information, visit CSU's website.

___





More work happening along the I-25 Gap, what it's for There's more work happening along the I-25 Gap and it seems unusual. More work happening along the I-25 Gap, what it's for

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.