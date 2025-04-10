New transportation technology company to open research, testing sites in southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — Think high speed rail, but different. Wednesday at the Space Symposium, Colorado Governor (Gov.) Jared Polis (D) joined Swisspod to announce the international transportation tech company would be opening a research and development facility in Colorado Springs.

“If it succeeds in building out, (it) will enable to people to get to Denver from Colorado Springs in 15 minutes," said Gov. Polis.

“It’s a contactless propulsion system. So, kind of like we're flying at ground level," said Swisspod CEO Denis Tudor.

Tudor said his company is trying to build hyperloop technology: An open-air shuttle that can travel at high speeds using fewer resources than say, a railroad.

“We basically can build higher speeds with a fraction of the cost of a high speed railway system," he said.

For now, its site will be a research and development facility with testing grounds in Pueblo.

The product has yet to be rolled out, but Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC leaders said it will benefit the local economy. Even Tudor says it may be years before Coloradans can use it.

“[This will create] over 100 new jobs and almost $2 million in capital investment," said Chamber and EDC President and CEO Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer.

“We're going to test our first full scale technology platform by the end of this year," said Tudor. “We probably need another likely four years to get to a product level where people could actually use it in a kind of like open air solution.”

How is the project being funded? According to the Chamber and EDC, the Colorado Economic Development Commission is providing a $918,000 “incentive based” tax credit to the project.

El Paso County approved more than $1 million in incentive based funds, while Colorado Springs City Council approved $5,250 in incentive based funds.

If all goes according to plan, Tudor said Coloradans will be some of the new technology's first riders.

___





Colorado man has car stolen twice right in front of him Connor McLeod is hoping someone can help track down his stolen car. This after police found it once right before it was taken again. Colorado man has car stolen twice right in front of him

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.