New trail coming to Lake Minnequa for people who walk or bike the area

PUEBLO, CO — A new trail is currently in the works in Pueblo. The trail will stretch about two miles, starting at Lake Minnequa to Tucci Lane, then to Pueblo Boulevard.

The trail will be alongside a drainage ditch. According to Pueblo City Public Works, the trail is important for people who already walk or bike in that area.

The Colorado Department of Transportation and Pueblo City Government will provide funding for the project.

Next Tuesday at Pueblo South High School, a public meeting will be held to discuss amenities that the community wants for the trail at 6 p.m.

Construction of the trail is expected to begin this fall.

