New tool for finding affordable housing launches in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY — The idea of an El Paso County employee is now a new tool for finding subsidized and affordable housing options across the county.

Directing people to housing is not part of Randy Davis’ job description but at lot of people call her Economic Development, Housing Authority office by mistake.

She said, “I get calls all the time and I really like to be helpful.”

Then there is an affordable housing complex near her home where show noticed a rent sign.

In a housing market where there are wait lists for affordable housing units she figured out this complex is at a low traffic location where it is less likely to be found.

“I would like to see people housed I am very upset that there is affordable housing out there that is not being utilized,” said Davis.

Her experiences prompted the idea to create an on-line link, mapping all the subsidized affordable housing in El Paso County.

With an endorsement from leaders in her office and help from the El Paso County GIS team the site was developed.

Davis is not in a position personally to build affordable housing or offer subsidies.

She found another way to help with the issue.

“I can’t do those direct things, but something I can do is put a little piece on our website that can direct people to where they can find this resource in our community.”

The goal is to shorten the search and prevent affordable housing vacancies in a market where options are limited.

Clickherefor the affordable housing mapping link





