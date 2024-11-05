New to Colorado? A reminder that 'puffing' your car is illegal

SOUTHERN COLORADO — News5 wants to remind you that starting your car to let it warm up when it's cold and snowy outside is illegal.

Every year, hundreds of cars across the state are stolen because of 'puffing.' A lot of times when criminals steal your car, they use it to commit other crimes.

Remote starts, however, are not considered puffing.

