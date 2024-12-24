New Springs Rescue Mission CEO shares a message of care with people in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Southern Colorado's largest homelessness shelter, Springs Rescue Mission now has a new leader.

Travis Williams was officially appointed as the center's new President and CEO.

"They thought I was crazy," Travis Williams said.

Williams has been an investor. Just a decade ago, he helped people invest to make more money.

In 2016, he decided to work for a non-profit organization, Springs Rescue Mission.

"Why would you do that? Do you realize you are going to give up stock options?" Williams said.

He changed his career from being a wealth investor to a community investor.

He says it was a tough choice but worth it every minute.

"Something was longing inside me. There are challenges right in our back door. How can I help Southern Colorado?"

Williams says he's happy that he gets to encourage many people to invest in caring for people who may struggle in the community.

"If we just take the time to get to know one another right in our local community, that spreads a little further and further," Williams said.

Williams says his goal is to make Springs Rescue Mission a resource HUB for people experiencing homelessness.





