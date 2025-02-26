New safety improvements at dangerous intersection near Pueblo elementary school

PUEBLO — Safety improvements are now in place at a dangerous intersection near an elementary school in Pueblo.

Drivers will now see a four-way stop at the intersection of Hollywood Drive and Farabaugh Lane, which is located near South Park Elementary School on Pueblo's south side.

Pueblo Public Works tells News5 no major accidents have happened at the intersection, but school employees and parents say there have been many close calls.

"We're very concerned about making sure... kids and parents going to and from the school campuses in their neighborhood on foot are safe," said Andrew Hayes with Pueblo Public Works. "This is just an enhancement that's going to help ensure that, and it was not quite up to the level where it was warranted and necessary, but certainly as a protective measure, it made sense..."

Pueblo Public Works says crews will check to see if the four-way stop makes the area safer. If it doesn't, they say they will work with the Pueblo Police Department for other solutions.

