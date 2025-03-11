New rules in place for camping on public property in Pueblo

PUEBLO — New rules are in place for camping on public property in Pueblo. The ordinance lets the Pueblo Police Department ask people to leave public property without having to check for available shelters first.

This change follows a U.S. Supreme Court decision last year that said this wouldn't count as cruel and unusual punishment.

"I think it's just a tool for the police department to be able to use, I mean, we used it a lot when we cleaned up on the river bottom, or any other city property," said Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham.

If someone wants to camp on public property, that person needs written permission from Pueblo City Government.

