New roundabout at West Adams Avenue and Jackson Street in Pueblo

PUEBLO — One intersection in Pueblo looks a lot different now. The goal is to make it safer. West Adams Avenue and Jackson Street, which is located near downtown, is the first of five intersections in Pueblo to get a roundabout.

Crash data and concerns from citizens about safety prompted the city to make these changes. Each roundabout will cost at least $800,000 and money will come from local and federal governments.

"Roundabouts here are going to help us reduce the severity and number of crashes at these intersections, so, we're looking forward here to implementing these projects to get those severities down and to reduce the number of accidents being taking place," said Andrew Hayes with Pueblo Public Works.

West Mesa Avenue and Berkley Avenue on the south side will be the next intersection to get a roundabout. Work is expected to start early next year.

Hayes says this intersection had at least 40 accidents between 2012 and 2022, which included a city bus crashing into a home.

