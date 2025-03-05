New resources coming to Colorado Springs to help bolster manufacturing workforce

COLORADO SPRINGS — Entegris VP Tanja Postma says Colorado Springs was a "perfect match" for expansion.

"We are building on a 30 year presence within this region," said Tanja Postma, the VP of Operations in North America for the company's purity solutions.

The company creates materials worldwide for semiconductor and microchip production, and after more than 30 years in Colorado Springs, Postma's manufacturing company is expanding. She says Entegris's second location in Colorado Springs would create 600 new jobs.

"We are aiming to actually have jobs cross all the way through, from that operator, associate, entry level, all the way to senior management," said Postma.

The challenge once it opens is filling these roles.

"Every growing community is struggling with this now," said Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC President and CEO Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer.

Reeder Kleymeyer said Entegris isn't the only company growing its presence here.

"Over the past three years, we've had 25 plus project wins that have created thousands of jobs and capital investment," she said.

Reeder Kleymeyer added finding those skilled workers must come from within, with an emphasis on the city's youth.

"We have a ready made workforce in our young people. We just can't lose them," she said.

Starting next fall, Colorado Springs will see one potential new outlet for students to learn about these roles.

"We want kids to have options," said Colorado Springs School of Technology (CSST) Principal Nathan Gorsch. "We're a school of innovation, which is very unique in the state of Colorado."

CSST is slated to open this fall. Gorsch said students who enroll would be able to jump into a job at a place like Entegris right away.

"We're looking at 100 students right now," said Gorsch.

___





Bill would allow credit unions to buy state banks in Colorado A group of lawmakers is putting forth proposed legislation that would allow credit unions to purchase state banks. Bill would allow credit unions to buy banks in Colorado

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.