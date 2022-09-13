New red-light camera added in Colorado Springs at Dublin and Powers Blvd

COLORADO SPRINGS — A new red-light camera has been added at the intersection of Dublin and Powers Blvd. according to the City of Colorado Springs.

The camera goes live today, and will have a 30-day warning period until Oct. 13. Motorists who run the light during this time frame will receive a written warning in the mail. Following the warning period, a $75 fine will be charged to those who run the red light.

To view where these red-light cameras are located in Colorado Springs, view the Map of Red-Light Cameras, or read the list below:

E. Platte Ave. and Chelton Rd.

Briargate Blvd. and Lexington Dr.

N. Academy Blvd. and N. Carefree Cir.

N. Academy Blvd. and Dublin Blvd.

Lake Ave. and E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.

Airport Rd. and S. Academy Blvd.

E. Platte Ave. and North Union Blvd.

E. Woodmen Rd. and Duryea Dr.

Austin Bluffs Pkwy. and N. Academy Blvd.

Platte Ave. and N. Murray Blvd.

Woodmen Rd. and Black Forest Rd.

Barnes Rd. and Tutt Blvd.

Maizeland Rd. and N. Academy Blvd.

Voyager Pkwy. and N. Academy Blvd.

Colorado Ave. and 31st St.

S. Academy Blvd. and Astrozon Blvd.

Voyager Pkwy. and Interquest Pkwy.

Union Blvd. and Fillmore St.

Recent data has shown that red-light safety cameras can change driving behaviors, and city officials chose the above locations based on factors such as crash data.

Cameras at all of these intersections will capture images of vehicles running red lights 24-7. Violations will be issued after police confirm that a violation has occurred. Signs will be posted to alert drivers as they approach intersections with red-light cameras.

The new camera is a part of the "Red-Light Safety Camera Program," a component of the Colorado Springs Police Department's goal to protect drivers, passengers, cyclists, and pedestrians.

For more information on the Red-Light Safety Camera Program, visit the City of Colorado Springs Website.

