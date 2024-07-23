New program aims to help El Paso County families with early childhood education

EL PASO COUNTY — Signing up to use a school bus for early childhood education just got easier. The Community Partnership for Child Development (CPCD) opened its 'A Bus for Us' Monday.

The goal of the program is to take the bus to different areas in El Paso County to help parents sign up their kids for free transportation and early childhood education at different school districts.

"We have noticed that... transportation is a huge, huge problem in the community," said Paoloa Venegas with CPCD. "We want to be able to help those families out and go directly to where they are. So they don't have to find ways to get to us.

The bus will make its first stop at the Deerfield Community Center on the south east side of the city next Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To learn more about the program, visit CPCD's website.

