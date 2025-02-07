New MRI machine at Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo

PUEBLO — If you happened to see a big construction operation near Downtown Pueblo on Thursday, it was for modern medical technology.

Crews were bringing in a new MRI machine to UCHealth Parkview Medical Center. They had to use a crane and close the road to bring it into the hospital.

The previous MRI machine was 20 years old and needed to be replaced.

"We have put a significant investment into cancer care in this community and in cardiology and in orthopedics and all of those modalities require having advanced imaging," said Jared Muasua, VP of Operations for Parkview Medical Center. "This MRI (machine) is going to represent a significant investment in that and make sure that all of our providers and our patients are (able) to see what's going on at a high level in their bodies."

The machine cost more than $2 million and should be up and running by early next month.

