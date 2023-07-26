New manufacturing plant to bring more than 50 jobs to Pueblo this upcoming year

PUEBLO, COLORADO — A new manufacturing plant is bringing more than 50 jobs to the Steel City. Fomcore, a manufacturer of soft seating furniture, announced Monday that they selected Pueblo for the site of its new facility.

The factory will be located on Greenhorn Dr. located south of JJ Raigoza Park.

“Fomcore considered expansion in over 20 cities in the western United States," said Jeremy Leffring, Co-Owner of Fomcore. "We had outgrown our manufacturing plant in Muskegon, Michigan, and wanted to expand in a community where we knew we could make an impact and grow our company mission, ‘To Bless Others.’ Pueblo felt like home, the people and manufacturing community felt like a family we wanted to become part of."

The facility will employ about 85 full-time employees, with a minimum average base salary of over $43,000. It's expected to generate over $3 million, according to the Pueblo Economic Development Corporation (PEDCO).

“PEDCO is thrilled to work with Fomcore on this wonderful project for Pueblo,” said Jeff Shaw, President and CEO of PEDCO. “The Fomcore team has been wonderful to work with and will fit in perfectly in Pueblo’s manufacturing culture,” added Shaw.

$10 million is going towards bringing the company to Pueblo. An estimated $2 million will come from the half-cent sales tax for economic development, which will need to be approved by Pueblo City Council.

"One of the great things that we saw here in Pueblo was how much not only did they want jobs which are important and it adds to a community they wanted a company in that impacted the community beyond the walls," said Leffring.

Fomcore plans to have its facility open by the beginning of 2024.

