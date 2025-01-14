New leaders: Two Pueblo County Commissioners and new District Attorney sworn into office Tuesday

PUEBLO — Two new Pueblo County Commissioners and a new District Attorney For The 10th Judicial District were sworn into office at the Sangre De Cristo Arts Center on Tuesday.

County Commissioner-Elect Paula McPheeters and Miles Lucero are the new Pueblo County Commissioners.

Kala Beauvais is the new 10th Judicial District Attorney. She is the first female DA for Pueblo County.

With two new county commissioners taking office, what impact do you hope they will have on Pueblo County?

“Well, I just hope that they are transparent and that they are talking to the citizens and seeing what exactly is needed to help improve our community,” said Kari Holcomb, who has lived in Pueblo West for 25 years. “Daily living is really hard right now. As far as our gas prices and our grocery prices and all that."

Holcomb said there are numerous issues county commissioners should need to address, starting with public safety.

“Crime, I'm really worried about the crime,” said Holcomb. “We also see homelessness as a big problem, and not that they're the problem as far as crime goes, but there is a problem with the homeless community, and I really am compassionate about the homeless, and I think we need to help them."

Elected as County Commissioner for District Two, McPheeters said she has four top priorities.

“Public safety is the number one thing on my agenda, infrastructure meeting the needs of the county. Third, is economic and workforce development. Bringing new industry and jobs to Pueblo is a huge thing. Lastly, the transparency of our government, making sure the citizens of our community know what their government's doing and know what's going on,” said McPheeters.

Sworn is County Commissioner for District One, Lucero said his focus is on economic development, improving the work environment for county employees and education.

“I want to make sure that education is at the forefront of every conversation that we have, every project we do,” said Lucero. “So if I can go to bed at night knowing that kids in Pueblo County are a little bit more taken care of because of the things that I've done, that will be a massive accomplishment to me."

Supporters of Lucero and Pueblo native Brittni Sanchez said education is an area she would like to see commissioners help.

“I'm very excited for what he has for education. I have three little ones in public school in District 60. So, just looking forward to seeing what he's going to have, what he's going to do... for our youth and new programs, and just to help out the community,” said Sanchez.

Both commissioners said they would like to work together with Pueblo County residents on these issues such as education and public safety.

“We all have to work together. It's not just the government that does the work and I think we need to get away from the government will do it idea, we all have to do it,” said McPheeters.

Holcomb said they can't bring change without help.

“Working together with us. I mean, it takes a whole community. It's not just them that's going to change everything. We have to all work together and find solutions to some of our problems,” said Holcomb.

Now that McPheeters and Lucero are sworn in, they will serve a four year term as county commissioners.

