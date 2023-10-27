New law seeks to curb abandoned shopping carts in Cañon City

CAÑON CITY, CO — A new law is on the books to help with an abandoned shopping cart problem in Canon City.

Starting January 1, all businesses in the city that have shopping carts must have a plan to control them.

The city will also help bring back shopping carts to their respective businesses. News5 spoke with a resident in the city who got the ball rolling on this new law because he saw this as a big problem in the area.

"I feel like I was actually listened to. And it was taken under consideration and things worked the way that they were supposed to work. And that and that makes me feel good about my community," said Cañon City Resident, Aaron Melejko.

The new law also makes it a misdemeanor if someone is caught taking a cart off the property, or if a business doesn't have a shopping cart plan.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.