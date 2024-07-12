New kiosk service expands accessibility at Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site

COLORADO SPRINGS — We know Colorado Springs has so much beautiful nature and sights to take in, but that beauty isn't as accessible to some as it is to others.

With that in mind, the City of Colorado Springs has put new technology in place to help people with physical disabilities navigate and enjoy the Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site.

The historic site is where visitors enjoy sunshine and the beautiful history of southern Colorado.

"Rock Ledge Ranch is just such a treasure to the City of Colorado Springs," said Melissa Keown, Lead Interpreter with the Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site.

Keown says Rock Ledge Ranch was not always accessible to everyone.

"There were times where we just couldn't give the experience to those visitors that we wanted to, and so, it became a question of what can we do to enhance the experience of someone who maybe can't see or hear or maybe a mobility issue makes it impossible for someone to get to the third floor of one of the houses," said Keown.

For example, if you want to know more about Orchard House in American Sign Language, you have the option to do so with just the touch of your finger tips.

With the screen reading software, users can easily access the service, even if they don't know how to use it at first. Site visitors say they welcome the new technology.

The kiosk service will be only available when historic buildings are open.

"The opportunity to be able to come out here and experience the ranch and learn about the history of Colorado Springs is invaluable," said Keown.

The city is looking at more opportunities to add more services like this across the city's tourist hotspots.

