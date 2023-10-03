New improvements coming to parks in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Parks Department is working to replace signage at several open spaces in and around the city.

These include areas such as Red Rock Canyon Open Space, Ute Valley Park, and Stratton Open Space, which already has the new signs.. Many of the trail markers and trail signs have either been worn out or damaged and are in need of replacement.

The new signage will include new information kiosks, trail markers, and signs at trail intersections. The parks department says that the project should be done by the end of the month.

The signs are apart of the Openspace Wayfinding and Signage Project, which was aquired under the Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) program. The TOPS tax extension was passed by Colorado Springs voters in April.

Below is a list of goals this project aims to complete, according to the City of Colorado Springs.



Create a consistent signage and wayfinding system across the TOPS Open Space properties

Create a wayfinding package that enhances the natural aesthetics of the property

Improve navigation for all modes of non-motorized recreational travel within the open space

To learn more about the Openspace Wayfinding and Signage Project, visit the City of Colorado Springs Website.

