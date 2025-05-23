New enhancements coming to Pikes Peak in 2025, timed-entry permits start Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Pikes Peak America's Mountain is gearing up for the busy summer season!

Starting Friday, timed-entry permits are once again required through September 30. The city explains the system is designed to make the experience more enjoyable, reduce your wait in line, and make sure there are enough parking spots along the highway. Click here for more information on how to make a reservation.

The hours also change starting Friday, uphill gates will start opening at 7:30 a.m. However, that is weather permitting. While America's Mountain is open year-round, it is recommended that you call 719-385-7325 and select option 1 for current road conditions and weather conditions. In fact, in July of 2023 a tornado touched down on the mountain.

This weekend marks the start of a busy time for a place that people from around the world visit. As of May 21, more than 60,000 people had visited Pikes Peak in 2025. For reference, more than 448,000 people paid America's Mountain a visit in 2024.

WHAT IS NEW IN 2025?

The City of Colorado Springs provided a list of new enhancements and offerings this year. The mountain's manager, Skylar Rorabaugh, put extra emphasis on the shuttle offer to Pikes Peak America's Mountain (PPAM).

PPAM is providing a shuttle bus service from Mile 7 of Pikes Peak Highway again this season, and we are excited to provide new shuttle stops throughout the highway at Crystal Creek Reservoir Gift Shop, Glen Cove Visitor Center, Devils Playground, and of course culminating at the Summit of Pikes Peak and the Summit Visitor Center. These new stops will provide guests with the opportunity to immerse themselves with the different outdoor recreation opportunities in these locations including trails, the ability to hike around the Crystal Creek Reservoir, go fishing, bring along your non-motorized watercraft to recreate at Crystal Creek Reservoir, explore the rich history that Glen Cove Visitor Center provides and consume some of their tasty food, check out the amazing views from Devils Playground and perhaps hike up the Devils Playground Trail to the Summit and then catch the bus from the summit back down to Mile 7. Bring along your bike and load it on the shuttle this year as well! Get dropped off at your favorite location and bike the system trails located throughout the Pikes Peak Highway corridor.

A new food truck will be launched at Crystal Reservoir in mid-June with a fantastic BBQ menu

New self-serve coffee/cappuccino machines at the Summit Visitor Center

Revamped Summit Visitor Center menu featuring a nacho bar and potato bar

Pikes Peak Donuts now sold by the half dozen; June 6 is National Donut Day and Donut Day on Pikes Peak with fun activities and giveaways planned throughout the day

is National Donut Day and Donut Day on Pikes Peak with fun activities and giveaways planned throughout the day Expanded merchandise line, including new apparel and souvenirs at all three visitor centers along the highway.

KOAA's news partner, The Gazette, also highlighted the South Slope opening for the season, with changes. Click here for more from The Gazette.

DONUTS IN THE SKY

Many people News5 spoke with on Thursday weren't aware of the story behind "Donuts in the Sky." The Pikes Peak Summit House produced about 500,000 donuts each year, but making the pastry at that altitude is no easy feat. The Pikes Peak Summit House has used a special recipe to fry donuts at 14,115 feet, where the air is thinner, and water has a lower boiling point.





