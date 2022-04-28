New details revealed about Space Command relocation process

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — News5's Bill Folsom listened in on a military budget hearing today where Representative Doug Lamborn questioned military leaders.

News5 spoke with Representative Doug Lamborn after the hearing.

This was an Air Force budget hearing, but he says he's taking every opportunity he can to bring attention to Space Command.

A congressional hearing on Air Force budgets includes a discussion on military strategy in space.

“I'm deeply concerned at the urgency to achieve full operational capability for our space warfighters as quickly as possible was not adequately addressed in the siting decision because of a flawed process,” said Congressman Doug Lamborn.

Congressman Lamborn uses his questions to bring attention to the future of Space Command.

He called for an investigation into the decision process of moving Space Command from Colorado Springs to Alabama.

A report from the government accountability office is expected very soon.

Lamborn's hearing about some likely outcomes in advance.

“I strongly suspected would be the case. The GAO's investigation of the space command basing process quote identified significant shortfalls in its transparency and credibility,” said Congressman Doug Lamborn.

Military leaders questioned by Lamborn were cautious to stay away from political debate.

They do confirm the military's mission in space is essential.

Lamborn asked about military urgency trying to make the point that moving space command from Colorado Springs will interrupt and slow military capabilities.

There's the government accountability report out soon and also a second report at some point coming from the Department of Defense.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.