New details after train versus car crash in Security-Widefield Monday afternoon

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD — A 26-year-old woman from Colorado Springs, who's name has not been released, was killed following a train accident in Security-Widefield, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

It happened Monday afternoon at the Main Street Crossing, which is located west of the Highway 85 and Main Street interchange.

According to CSP, the woman was in her car traveling westbound on Main Street toward the crossing. CSP says the arms of the train tracks came down and were flashing, but the woman didn't stop.

CSP says the woman hit the arms and the train cars. Following the collision, CSP says the woman was ejected from the car, which was pushed off the tracks and rolled.

According to CSP, they have been in contact with the train conductor, who they say has been complying with the investigation. At this time, no charges have been filed.

