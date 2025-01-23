New data from CPW shows a grey wolf was spotted near Cañon City

FREMONT COUNTY — New data is showing grey wolves have made their way into southern Colorado. According to a map released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), one wolf was spotted near Cañon City within the last month, however, we don't know exactly when.

CPW releases progress maps every month to keep track of the wolves where-abouts.

If you live in the area and spot a wolf, they ask you to fill out a wolf sighting form. To fill out the form and to view the wolf activity map, visit CPW's website.

