New Colorado Springs group aims to help first responders with mental health

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A new group in Colorado Springs wants to help first responders.

Code4Outdoor is a group that aims to bring first responders together to create a community and help with their mental health. They do this by offering mental health resources and by letting them participate in different activities, such as rock climbing and cycling.

"Well, you know, today in our world, there's so many stresses that work on our mental health, that it's important to get out, to reconnect with ourselves and connect with others in the outdoor," said Cary Katalin, the Founder of Code4Outdoor.

To learn more about the group and to participate, visit the Code4Outdoor Website.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.