New Colorado Springs City Council Members Sworn In, Ready To Tackle City's Challenges

Colorado Springs welcomed a new era in local government as six city council members were sworn in Tuesday morning in a ceremony held outside the Pioneers Museum.

The group includes four new faces to the council, along with two returning members. Among the newcomers are Tom Bailey, District 2, Brandy Williams, District 3, Kimberly Gold, District 4, and Roland Rainey Jr,. District 6.

The newly formed council is eager to begin addressing the city's most pressing issues.

Roland Rainey Jr., representing District 6, expressed confidence in the council's ability to tackle significant challenges facing Colorado Springs residents.

"There are several tough issues we have to address such as public safety, infrastructure, affordable housing," Rainey said. "We have a strong city council and I'm confident we will address those issues."

The new council is expected to begin work immediately on the city's priorities. The first order of business will be a vote that comes at 2 p.m. Tuesday to determine who the new Council President and President Pro Tem will be.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

___





A family in Colorado City says illegal dumping near their home is becoming a safety issue One official told News5 the trash piles could be infested with rats or other dangerous factors, so they are waiting to work with the health department to remove trash from the area. A family in Colorado City says illegal dumping near their home is becoming a safety issue

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.