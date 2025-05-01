New Colorado report shows one in five youth experienced homelessness in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — One in five people experiencing homelessness in Colorado are younger than 24 years old. This number is from the state's first-ever homelessness report.

The report combines data from the following:



Colorado's Homeless Management Information System

Point-in-Time counts

Colorado Department of Education

The data provides a latest snapshot of homelessness in Colorado for 2024. The CEO of a local youth homeless shelter, The Place, Becky Treece, says she sees the impact every day.

The center provides emergency shelters for 20 young adults aged 15 to 25.

"The estimate is that 150 youth on any given night do not have stable and safe housing," said Treece.

The report shows 6,846 people experiencing homelessness in El Paso County in 2024. More than 1,400 people are under the age of 24, which is one in every five people.

However, that number could be higher, according to the Community Health Partnership.

"They are more than likely... unhoused or presenting housing and security with their family... a lot of families are underrepresented," said Merrina Mendez, Community Relations of Community Health Partnership.

Treece echoes similar concerns.

"We almost have to seek them out to connect them with resources," said Treece.

She says a new permanent and supportive housing will be available soon for the youth. A 50-unit apartment community, "Launch Pad," will open in June, specifically for young adults.

"They are working minimum-wage, low-wage jobs. There aren't any units and housing that are affordable for that individual," said Treece.

The goal is to help them become more independent before it's too late.

"We have to meet them where they are at to understand what their needs are so we can address appropriately," said Treece.

