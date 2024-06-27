New class at the Air Force Academy begin military career Wednesday

AIR FORCE ACADEMY — The new class at the Air Force Academy began day one of their military career Wednesday. It's known as In-Processing Day (I-Day).

It marks the arrival of 1,132 appointees who were selected from more than 10,000 applicants.

The academy says the Class of 2028 is projected to be 29.7% women and 38% appointees of color. The class also includes 16 appointees from the following countries:



Angola

Egypt

Ghana

Jordan

Kenya

Korea

Malaysia

Moldova

Pakistan

Philippines

Romania

Senegal

Singapore

Taiwan

Thailand

Tunisia

After families dropped off the appointees, they were introduced to the Air Force's customs and standards. They then take an oath and earn the title of Basic Cadet.

Wednesday was just the first step of their four year journey to becoming Second Lieutenants in either the U.S. Air Force or the U.S. Space Force.

Congrats to the Class of 2028!

Last year, 1,026 appointees were accepted, including 14 international students.

