New chapter for Penrose Library⎯back open with security upgrades

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — New security measures are complete and the Pikes Peak Library District Penrose Branch in downtown Colorado Springs is back open to the public.

“It's very important to make sure that this is a welcoming and inviting space, and a safe space for people to come in and really enjoy,” said Denise Abbott with Pikes Peak Library District.

The Penrose Library closed back at the first of February for remodeling.

The changes update the interior design and address security concerns like loitering and illegal activity in secluded locations.

“So, now with the improvements that we made, we feel as if it's warmer, it's brighter, it's lighter. And people will feel a special energy when they come through the doors with these improvements,” said Abbott.

Bookshelves are now lower so library staff can keep an eye on activity from front to back.

Sitting areas have been replaced with two person tables to encourage research and study rather than a place to hang-out.

There are now lockers so patrons can secure their personal items while looking for books or using library resources.

The security camera system was upgraded and expanded.

The opening of the Penrose Branch was timed to coincide with National Library Week.

