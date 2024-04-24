New camera program to help catch speeding drivers coming to Colorado Springs

Watch Now
A new camera program is coming to Colorado Springs to help catch speeding drivers.
Posted at 10:27 PM, Apr 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-24 00:27:33-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A new camera program that will help catch speeding drivers is coming to Colorado Springs.

According to our news partners The Gazette, City Council approved the program Tuesday.

The camera system will use radar technology to track and identify speeders. Once the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) implements the system, drivers caught speeding in neighborhoods and near parks will be charged a $40 fine.

Drivers who are caught speeding in school and construction zones will be charged an $80 fine.

Police say speed is the leading factor of traffic injuries in El Paso County. They say this new program should help reduce the number of people getting hurt.

The Gazette's Breeanna Jent contributed to this report.
