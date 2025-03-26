Watch Now
New air carrier coming to the Pueblo Memorial Airport starting May 1

A new air carrier is coming to the Pueblo Airport and it could give you more travel options. Starting May 1, Denver Air Connection will replacing Southern Airways.
PUEBLO — A new air carrier is coming to the Pueblo Memorial Airport, and it could give you more travel options. Starting May 1, Denver Air Connection will be replacing Southern Airways.

It will provide 12 round trip flights to Denver every week. The federal government is paying the company more than $6 million over the next two years for this.

The Pueblo Memorial Airport is part of the federal government's essential air service program, which pays carriers to provide air service to small airports.

"I get a lot of questions about, 'Why can't Pueblo go here?' 'Why can't Pueblo go there?' 'Why is it always Denver?' Well, this is the first step to prove that our community can sustain a travel base," said Greg Pedroza with the Pueblo Memorial Airport. "The airlines will see that and want to expand or go in a different direction."

Denver Air Connection is used by the following:

  • American Airlines
  • Delta Airlines
  • United Airlines

