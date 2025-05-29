New affordable housing eases financial burden for low-income seniors in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Paying rent can be a stretch for many people every month, especially for older adults who are on a fixed income.

Volunteers of America (VOA) is stepping in to help them financially by providing a 125-unit affordable housing community, "Paloma Garden," for low-income people aged 62 and older.

"This has been just wonderful," said Calvin Rybczynski, who's a new resident at Paloma Garden.

But Rybczynski says getting into the new housing wasn't a smooth ride. He says he has lived out of his car for weeks, not knowing where to sleep every day.

"My money situation wasn't the greatest," said Rybczynski.

Being on a fixed income was not helping the situation.

"Pretty much what I was getting in and was going out," said Rybczynski.

Pikes Peak Housing Network's Executive Director, Jill Gaebler, says providing affordable housing for seniors is necessary.

"Seniors are almost exclusively on a fixed income. Over 40 to 50% of them are living exclusively on social security payments," said Gaebler.

VOA Colorado's Vice President of Regional Real Estate Development, Doug Snyder, says it took four years of planning for the senior housing.

"Demand for senior housing is skyrocketing," said Snyder.

Rybczynski says this housing saved him from experiencing homelessness.

"I'm glad to be here. This has been such a Godsend for me," said Rybczynski.

