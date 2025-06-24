Neighbors say they are fed up with reckless driving in the parking lot near S. Circle Dr. and Monterey Rd.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — People who live and work near a shopping center located northwest of the intersection of South Circle Drive and Monterey Road say they are fed up with illegal gatherings happening almost every weekend.

Last Monday, a concerned viewer reached out to News5, wanting to know what police are doing to address the issue.

She said in an email that illegal gatherings continue to be a problem at the parking lot, especially at night. It's an issue that's been going on for years.

In 2023, police said that a group of teenagers were performing donuts in the parking lot when they crashed, causing the car to flip over. This crash left five juveniles in the hospital.

A woman, who remains anonymous, tells me that illegal racing is still happening.

"Almost every weekend," she said. "Parking lots are filled with drivers who are driving recklessly."

News5 also checked with other businesses that share the parking lot where we met Thomas Pope. He says he hasn't worked for a long time, but he has already witnessed illegal gatherings.

"I think it was Saturday, a bunch of kids were doing donuts while people were driving," said Pope.

Other businesses also express concern about their customers' safety.

"It's scary for employees and customers," a concerned community member said.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) states that car gatherings are not against the law, but reckless driving behaviors, such as doing donuts and burnouts, are illegal.

"We definitely see more in recent years," said Caitlin Ford Blanco, Public Communications Specialist with CSPD.

The Colorado Springs Police Department, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, and the Colorado State Patrol conducted a street racing enforcement operation on June 6. The enforcement was to crack down on illegal driving behavior.

Law enforcement arrested nine people. Six were for DUI, two on outstanding warrants, and one for felony eluding.

Police say they issued 76 tickets. 33 were for speeding.

In 2023, the Colorado Springs City Council passed the Vehicle Public Nuisance Ordinance, which is the law that can take someone's car away if drivers are caught street racing.

CSPD says the city law has been effective; however, with a limited staff, it's challenging to enforce the law in every corner of the city. Police say they do monitor social media, asking the public to report gatherings.

"Shootings can happen. Violence. They (drivers) can crash into people's cars," the concerned community member said.

