COLORADO SPRINGS — People living within a two block radius of the 2700 block of Arlington Drive in southeast Colorado Springs were asked to shelter in place Sunday night.

An alert that was sent to neighbors by Peak Alerts says that there is police activity in the area.

The alert said that people in the area are asked to stay indoors and to lock and stay away from windows and doors.

The neighborhood where this is happening is east of the intersection of S. Circle Drive and Monterey Road.