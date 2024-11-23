Nearly a third of D2 families still need to get 'adopted' for Christmas

COLORADO SPRINGS — Pikes Peak United Way (PPUW) is helping provide Christmas presents for 228 families in need this year. But time is running out to help, with nearly a third of them still needing donors.

It's through what's called the 'Adopt A Family' program with Harrison School District Two (D2). Sign up to 'adopt' a family online before December 6th.

"With that 80 number left to support, we're a little bit anxious," said PPUW's senior VP of Community Impact, Elizabeth Quevedo.

Quevedo explained families in need are chosen by school staff who then make a wishlist. People can then 'adopt' them and provide those Christmas gifts.

"We have anything from one parent and one child to a nine-person household so it really depends on the household on how much you can expect to spend," said Quevedo.

But this year, Quevedo told me they're struggling to find enough donors.

"Everything is more expensive, so if you're worried about providing a Christmas for your own family and you may have previously were able to adopt a family, finances may not allow you to do so this year," said Quevedo.

Heather Heinbaugh and her team at SuperCuts off of Austin Bluffs adopted a dozen families this season.

"It's just nice for the kids to have a nice Christmas and to help out the families who maybe are a little less fortunate this year, do it with the help of our customers and the community," said Heinbaugh.

Heinbaugh said four SuperCuts in Colorado Springs are participating. Christmas trees in the still have unclaimed gift tags.

"If you don't have enough to donate, maybe to a whole family, stop by one of our SuperCuts stores and we can, you can just do one gift," said Heinbaugh.

Heinbaugh, her staff and customers even help buy and fill the donation box full of presents.

"I think it's a really good thing just because we can be with the community, 'cause I've been there, it's tough times and the economy's bad now too so it feels good to give back," said staff member Heather Thomas.

Quevedo fears not every family will get adopted this year.

"We really are relying on the community. for the last three years, every single family has been supported, so we're really hoping for that again this year," said Quevedo.

Last year, News5 reported 226 families in D2 were adopted by the community.

Donors drop off gifts for their families on December 10th or 11th at the PPUW Family Success Center.

