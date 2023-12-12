Colorado Springs community 'adopted' 200+ families to make Christmas special

COLORADO SPRINGS — 226 families in Colorado Springs are getting a Christmas to remember this year, thanks to the generosity of community members.

Donors can 'adopt' at least one family in Harrison School District 2 to buy presents for.

Rosa Nuno's family was adopted. Just moving here a few months ago with five kids, she said she wasn't expecting so much support.

"My car broke down, we moved, we drove from California for 18 hours an we only came, me and my family came with only one bag of clothes," said Nuno.

19 schools participated. Families are chosen by school staff who then make a list of what they need.

"We can identify those families who could really use the support during the holidays," said a D2 spokesperson Christine O'Brien.

Not only do children get toys, but oftentimes presents include gift cards for food and clothing.

"Everyone deserves to have a beautiful Christmas and more than that, to feel loved and supported by their community," said a Pikes Peak United Way spokesperson Elizabeth Quevedo.

In the program's third year, it's the first time every family was adopted by December, said D2 and PPUW officials.

"We had a good number of groups, corporations, sport teams, church groups that wanted to do this as a project together and that is really beautiful," said Quevedo.

Without this program, Nuno said she wouldn't be able to give her kids more than necessities.

"I know for a fact I wasn't going to give them what they wanted, which was Barbies, toys, maybe a little slime," said Nuno. "We're going to have a little more than what we were expecting. . . they'll be excited."

