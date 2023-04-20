National wildfire strategy includes examples from Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The nation’s top firefighting and prevention leaders warn that climate change is making wildfire danger increasingly worse.

“In 2022. alone, there were more than 1.2 million structure fires, not to mention the 69,000 wildfires that burned more than 7.5 million acres,” said, U.S. Fire Administrator Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell.

She made her comments on the west side of Colorado Springs in the Cedar Heights Neighborhood.

The location was picked because of the extensive wildfire mitigation done by residents of the area.

The work is credited with diverting flames from the massive Waldo Canyon fire nearly ten years ago.

“Flames from the waldo canyon fire crossed from National Forest land and into the Cedar Heights neighborhood, “ said resident Dick Standaert.

The event in Colorado Springs brings attention to the country’s increasing wildfire problem.

Federal, state, and local fire leaders are now working together on the launch of a national fire service strategy.

It is a plan that includes mitigation, fire prevention for structures, early wildfire detection through technology, and expanded firefighter training and support.

“We have to stay alert to the new risks, and the new threats that climate change is bringing. And it is not a one-and-done scenario,” said Moore-Merrell.

She also said government agencies will not succeed without the community taking part in wildfire strategies.

Click here to see the details of the wildfire USFA Fire Prevention and Control report

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.