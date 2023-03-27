Nalias Welch Tafoya found safe

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation deactivated a Missing Indigenous Person Alert on Tuesday afternoon after 11-year-old Nalias Welch Tafoya was located safe.

The alert was was last seen on Monday, March 20, 2023, around 6:30 p.m. leaving the 1700 block of Farragut Ave. which is located south of the Patty Jewitt Golf Course.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation thanks you for your assistance.

Tafoya is affiliated with the Apache tribe, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.