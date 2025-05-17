Mysterious boom rattles Southern Pueblo County, leaves residents searching for answers

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Residents across southern Pueblo County were startled Friday morning by a loud, unexplained boom that seemed to come out of nowhere.

Although there has been no official explanation, locals have offered their accounts and theories of what happened.

“I think it was a sonic boom,” said Bruce Hibbert, who heard the sound while visiting Lake Isabel. “The whole booth shook. We didn’t know what it was. We looked for a mushroom cloud, there was none.”

Dwayne Sperry, another local resident, offered a different possibility.

“It didn’t seem like the planes, but it could’ve been,” he said. “We thought maybe Fort Carson, maybe the fault line near Trinidad.”

Jordan Holgerson, an employee at ACE Hardware, described confusion and concern inside the store.

“We thought it was right above us, but it sounded distant too,” said Holgerson. “Everybody just kind of stopped and looked up. Customers were coming in asking if we knew what it was. We didn’t have any answers.”

The sound occurred during the mid-morning hours, around 10 a.m., disrupting residents during their daily routines.

“Our neighbor was here, and we were talking about a birthday party,” recalled Laura Sperry. “Then it just started booming, boom, boom. The whole floor was shaking and things were moving around.”

Despite reaching out to the Colorado Department of Public Safety, Colorado State Patrol, and Space Base Delta 1, no agency has confirmed conducting any training or operations that would explain the loud sound. All parties stated there were no active exercises in the area at the time.

For now, the source of the boom remains a mystery, leaving Pueblo County residents both shaken and curious.

___





Community members voice frustration over Colorado Springs Utilities' lingering paint jobs In what they're calling "legalized vandalism," community members in Wolf Ranch are expressing their concerns over spray paint left behind from a fiber installation project months ago. Community members voice frustration over Colorado Springs Utilities' lingering paint jobs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.