Mutual aid agreement worked out between Pueblo and Crowley County Fire Departments

PUEBLO COUNTY — The Pueblo Fire Department and Crowley County are going to help each other during emergencies.

The two agencies have worked out a mutual aid agreement.

Here's how it works, each department can call the other in an emergency.

The first 24 hours of help is free. After that, whichever agency had to be called will be paid.

"It's important for that initial response to get large incidents under control quickly. It helps the community, it helps the departments to manage large incidences without too much impact on the community," said Pueblo Fire Chief, Barbara Huber.

The amount each agency pays the other depends on how long the help was needed and the resources used.

