Fires along Highway 94 contained following pre-evacuation notice sent in eastern El Paso County

Emergency response officials in El Paso and Teller counties are continuing to urge everyone to sign up for Peak Alerts.
Posted at 1:12 PM, Oct 10, 2023
EL PASO COUNTY — The Cimarron Hills Fire Department reports command has made the call that all small fires along Highway 94 in eastern El Paso Co are now contained.

Several fire crews were called to assist along Highway 94 at Peyton Highway east of Colorado Springs.

A pre-evacuation notice was sent at 12:45 p.m. to property owners living to the north of the intersection of the two highways.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office message states, "Be prepared to leave. If you are in danger, evacuate immediately. If you need extra time or help to evacuate, consider leaving now."

A pre-evacuation notice is in effect for the area immediately to the north of Highway 94 at Peyton Highway.

News5 is working to gather more information about the incident. We'll keep this story updated.

