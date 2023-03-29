Multiple agencies responding to a structure fire in El Paso County Wednesday afternoon

EL PASO COUNTY, Colorado — Multiple agencies are responding to a structure fire in El Paso County Wednesday afternoon.

The Fountain Fire Department told News5 that a mobile home fire is burning at 21355 La Piedra Pt. in unincorporated El Paso County.

The Fountain Fire Department, Hanover Fire Protection District, Fort Carson Fire Department, and the Stratmoor Hills Fire District are currently fighting the fire. According to the Fountain Fire Department, since the structure is located near the Wigwam area, all of the crews were dispatched as a precautionary measure.

News5 has a crew on the way and will update this article as more information becomes available.

____

