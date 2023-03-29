Multiple agencies contain structure fire in El Paso County Wednesday afternoon

EL PASO COUNTY, Colorado — Multiple agencies contained a structure fire in southern El Paso County Wednesday afternoon. It happened just before 3 p.m. in a mobile home located at 21355 La Piedra Pt.

Although the fire happened in the Hanover Fire Protection District's area, they received aid from the Fountain Fire Department, Fort Carson Fire Department, Security Fire Department, and the Stratmoor Hills Fire District. According to the Fountain Fire Department, all of these crews were dispatched as a precautionary measure.

According to the Hanover Fire Protection District, the fire burned its way through the floor of the mobile home into the crawl space. This posed a challenge for crews who were fighting the scene. About 45 minutes later, the fire was contained with additional cleanup.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

____

