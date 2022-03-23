CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — A "multi-acre" brush fire burning a few miles outside Buena Vista is fully contained, according to the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office.

Some residents were temporarily under a pre-evacuation notice, but that was canceled as of 3:05 p.m.

The Chaffee County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) said the fire is around County Road 319 and US Highway 285, near the Central Colorado Regional Airport. This is about two to three miles south of Buena Vista. As of 2 p.m., winds were blowing about 25 mph with gusts up to 41 mph at the airport, according to the National Weather Service.

The Chaffee County Sheriff's Office said the areas 1 to 1.5 miles south of Kelly Ranch were under a pre-evacuation notice, which has since been lifted. County Road 319 has reopened.



Motorists should avoid the area.

As of 1:45 p.m., local agencies were handling the fire.

Chaffee County is one of many counties under a hazardous weather outlook due to strong north winds on Wednesday.